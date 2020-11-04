Republicans Oust Collin Peterson in Minnesota
The long-serving chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, who had bucked political trends in his conservative district for years, succumbed to a challenge from Michelle Fischbach.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Daines Holds Off Bullock in Montana, Keeping Key Senate Seat in G.O.P. HandsSteve Daines faced a tougher-than-expected re-election race, but Steve Bullock, the popular two-term Democratic governor, could not overcome Republican..
NYTimes.com
Chip Roy, Combative Republican, Fends Off Challenge to Hold House Seat in TexasRepresentative Chip Roy held off a stiff challenge from a former Democratic state senator, Wendy Davis, to win a second term in his Central Texas House district.
NYTimes.com
Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House SeatThe Republican former state legislator succeeded in picking off the first-term Democrat in a rural district where President Trump is popular.
NYTimes.com
US election 2020: We put Republicans and Democrats in a group chatHere’s what happens when you put 13 Trump and 12 Biden voters in a group text on election night.
BBC News
Kelly expresses confidence in Ariz. Senate raceDemocrat Mark Kelly opened a big lead Tuesday against Republican Sen. Martha McSally in early election results for an Arizona race that will be crucial in..
USATODAY.com
Collin Peterson U.S. Representative from Minnesota
Minnesota State in the northern central United States
Today in History for November 3rdHighlights of this day in history: Iran-Contra scandal begins to unfold; Chile's Salvador Allende takes office; Carol Moseley-Braun is first black woman elected..
USATODAY.com
Trump rally met all Rochester city requirementsROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said she was dismayed after crowds gathered outside the Rochester...
WorldNews
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
Biden leads Trump by 15 points in Minnesota, St. Cloud State University poll findsPoll respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic, political division and current national leadership are the top issues facing the electorate.
USATODAY.com
United States House Committee on Agriculture Standing committee of the United States House of Representatives
Michelle Fischbach American politician
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this