Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republicans Oust Collin Peterson in Minnesota

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The long-serving chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, who had bucked political trends in his conservative district for years, succumbed to a challenge from Michelle Fischbach.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: 7th Congressional District Expected To Be A Showdown

7th Congressional District Expected To Be A Showdown 01:22

 In Western Minnesota, Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson faces a challenge from Republican Michelle Fischbach, John Lauritsen reports (1:22). WCCO 4 News At 5 - November 3, 2020

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Daines Holds Off Bullock in Montana, Keeping Key Senate Seat in G.O.P. Hands

 Steve Daines faced a tougher-than-expected re-election race, but Steve Bullock, the popular two-term Democratic governor, could not overcome Republican..
NYTimes.com

Chip Roy, Combative Republican, Fends Off Challenge to Hold House Seat in Texas

 Representative Chip Roy held off a stiff challenge from a former Democratic state senator, Wendy Davis, to win a second term in his Central Texas House district.
NYTimes.com

Yvette Herrell Ousts Xochitl Torres Small From New Mexico House Seat

 The Republican former state legislator succeeded in picking off the first-term Democrat in a rural district where President Trump is popular.
NYTimes.com

US election 2020: We put Republicans and Democrats in a group chat

 Here’s what happens when you put 13 Trump and 12 Biden voters in a group text on election night.
BBC News

Kelly expresses confidence in Ariz. Senate race

 Democrat Mark Kelly opened a big lead Tuesday against Republican Sen. Martha McSally in early election results for an Arizona race that will be crucial in..
USATODAY.com

Collin Peterson Collin Peterson U.S. Representative from Minnesota


Minnesota Minnesota State in the northern central United States

Today in History for November 3rd

 Highlights of this day in history: Iran-Contra scandal begins to unfold; Chile's Salvador Allende takes office; Carol Moseley-Braun is first black woman elected..
USATODAY.com

Trump rally met all Rochester city requirements

 ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said she was dismayed after crowds gathered outside the Rochester...
WorldNews
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Biden leads Trump by 15 points in Minnesota, St. Cloud State University poll finds

 Poll respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic, political division and current national leadership are the top issues facing the electorate.
USATODAY.com

United States House Committee on Agriculture United States House Committee on Agriculture Standing committee of the United States House of Representatives


Michelle Fischbach Michelle Fischbach American politician


Related news from verified sources

LIVE RESULTS: Dem. Rep. Collin Peterson faces a tough reelection fight in Minnesota's 7th Congressional District

 Former Minnesota Lt. Gov Michelle Fischbach is challenging Democratic incumbent Peterson, one of the most vulnerable House Democrats, this fall.
Business Insider

Ilhan Omar easily wins reelection in Minnesota

 Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar., is projected to win reelection to her second term representing Minnesota in the House Tuesday.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsmaxNPR

Biden Wins Minnesota, Dashing GOP Hope to Carry State

 Joe Biden carried Minnesota on Tuesday, dashing president Donald Trump's hopes of becoming the first Republican to carry the state since Richard Nixon in 1972,...
Newsmax Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this

tcrean14

Tom Crean Joe Biden gave a speech hours before Trump, with the situation even less settled, claiming he will probably win. Ze… https://t.co/LCard7mCWY 9 minutes ago

FRex1740

Fridericus_Rex1740 RT @seanmdav: With 0% reporting in California, Fox News called the state for Biden. Fox News refuses to call Florida, where Donald Trump le… 15 minutes ago

jevon_burke

Jevon @bakugosbaka @SPLY350_ @ruesux @AntiWrld999 @Complex Trump's up in all 3 of those states tho with 90% in,only state… https://t.co/3N2PjLIKM9 19 minutes ago

I_Think_OutLoud

Billie #Frequent #RapidAntigenTests #atHome #Now Nevada: Biden leads by 3 points, 67% of expected vote in Arizona: Biden leads by 5 points, 80%- North Carolina:… https://t.co/uoSlIV33lF 21 minutes ago

ndhouimer

Dhouimer Biden leads Trump by 10 points in final days before election: NBC/WSJ poll #news https://t.co/yVP7HHVBgL via @cnbc 22 minutes ago

amidthetumult

amidtheelectiontumult RT @LisaGetsPolitik: Returns in rural Ohio are striking. Trump leads by over 50 points in these heavily red districts. Biden's lead in the… 23 minutes ago

I_Think_OutLoud

Billie #Frequent #RapidAntigenTests #atHome #Now Nevada: Biden leads by 3 points, 67% of expected vote in >>Arizona: Biden leads by 5 points, 80%- North Carolina:… https://t.co/u1yUVALPNW 29 minutes ago

deepkick9

Jona Lindholm @SophNar0747 NOTHING points towards against a Biden victory now. Trump leads 4,1% in wisconsin, 91% counted 30 minutes ago