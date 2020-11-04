Amanda Knox: ‘Next four years can’t be as bad’ as study abroad in Italy
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Amanda Knox, the American student who spent four years imprisoned before her acquittal in the 2007 slaying of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy, tweeted a controversial joke about the 2020 election between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday night.
