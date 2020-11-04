Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amanda Knox: ‘Next four years can’t be as bad’ as study abroad in Italy

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Amanda Knox, the American student who spent four years imprisoned before her acquittal in the 2007 slaying of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy, tweeted a controversial joke about the 2020 election between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Transhood Documentary movie

Transhood Documentary movie 01:45

 Transhood Documentary movie trailer HD - HBO - Plot synopsis: Filmed over five years in Kansas City, this documentary follows four kids - beginning at ages 4, 7, 12, and 15 - as they redefine "coming of age." These kids and their families reveal intimate realities of how gender is re-shaping the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump [Video]

Biden: US cannot afford four more years of Trump

Joe Biden says the US cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump, and haspledge to 'shut down' the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidatewas addressing a rally in Florida ahead of next..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
51% of older Americans believe the COVID-19 economic crisis is worse than the 2008 recession [Video]

51% of older Americans believe the COVID-19 economic crisis is worse than the 2008 recession

Over half of Americans think the 2020 economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is worse than the 2008 recession, according to new research. Three in five (59%) said the presidential..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Millennial dog owners admit their dogs' smell is a problem at home but many still prefer pups over people [Video]

Millennial dog owners admit their dogs' smell is a problem at home but many still prefer pups over people

Nearly half of dog owners will go out of their way to wash their sheets before a new partner sleeps over — because of how their pets smell, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 millennial dog..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this