Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta Drenching Portions Of Central America

cbs4.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Eta has weakened to a tropical storm and is producing life-threatening flash flooding over Central America.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hurricane Eta brings strong winds to eastern coast of Honduras

Hurricane Eta brings strong winds to eastern coast of Honduras 00:27

 Strong winds associated with Hurricane Eta hit the eastern coast of Honduras on Monday (November 2).The footage was filmed by @acordovaa12 in Puerto Lempira.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Eta Batters Parts Of Central America [Video]

Hurricane Eta Batters Parts Of Central America

The Category 4 storm made landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon packing 140 mph winds.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published
Tropical Storm Zeta brings down trees in North Georgia [Video]

Tropical Storm Zeta brings down trees in North Georgia

Zeta, now downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, moved across the southeastern US on Thursday (October 29).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Roofing Tips | Tracking the Tropics Quick Tip [Video]

Roofing Tips | Tracking the Tropics Quick Tip

ABC Action News is helping you to be prepared before a storm strikes Tampa Bay. Check out these tips for what you need to know about your roof, both before and after a storm from Noland's Roofing.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta Expected To Become Hurricane Overnight

 Tropical Storm Eta is expected to become a hurricane overnight, likely bringing life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding to portions of...
cbs4.com

Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Eta Will Bring Damaging Winds, Storm Surge To Portions Of Central America

 Hurricane Eta will bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding to portions of Central America.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this