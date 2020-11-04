Republican Greg Gianforte Elected Montana's Next Governor
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Republican Greg Gianforte won the race to become Montana's next governor, defeating Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in Tuesday's election and expanding the GOP's hold on the state following one of the most competitive gubernatorial races of the 2020 election. The seat was up for grabs...
