President Trump prematurely declares victory, several states still a toss-up

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Even as legally-cast votes were still being counted, President Trump prematurely declared victory in an early morning news conference. Former Vice President Joe Biden responded with his own statement, calling the president's announcement, "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect" and asking his supporters to stay patient. Ed O'Keefe reports.
 Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

