President Trump prematurely declares victory, several states still a toss-up
Even as legally-cast votes were still being counted, President Trump prematurely declared victory in an early morning news conference. Former Vice President Joe Biden responded with his own statement, calling the president's announcement, "outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect" and asking his supporters to stay patient. Ed O'Keefe reports.
