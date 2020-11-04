Nevada Won't Update Election Results Until Thursday
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (
1 hour ago) The Nevada State Department's Elections Division says it will not update election results in the hotly contested state until Thursday, as thousands of mail-in ballots remain uncounted. Ballots received on Election Day...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
3 Ways to Deal With Election Day Anxiety
With so much riding on the 2020 election, many are feeling extreme stress over the upcoming results.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 36 minutes ago
Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night
Chanting crowds carrying "Black Lives Matter" banners and some dressed in all black apparel held mostly peaceful marches around the downtown area of the nation's capital as the country awaits the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 4 hours ago
Trump claims election results are off
President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the U.S. election with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:32 Published 5 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this