Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada Won't Update Election Results Until Thursday

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The Nevada State Department's Elections Division says it will not update election results in the hotly contested state until Thursday, as thousands of mail-in ballots remain uncounted. Ballots received on Election Day...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Here's how we will input election results and call races on Election Night

Here's how we will input election results and call races on Election Night 02:01

 With the 2020 General Election just one day away, we wanted to be open and transparent about how we plan to input election results and call races.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 Ways to Deal With Election Day Anxiety [Video]

3 Ways to Deal With Election Day Anxiety

With so much riding on the 2020 election, many are feeling extreme stress over the upcoming results.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night [Video]

Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night

Chanting crowds carrying "Black Lives Matter" banners and some dressed in all black apparel held mostly peaceful marches around the downtown area of the nation's capital as the country awaits the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Trump claims election results are off [Video]

Trump claims election results are off

President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the U.S. election with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Nevada 2020 election results

 Nevada has six electoral votes to offer and CBS polling suggests the state is leaning toward Biden going into Election Day.
CBS News

Who is Winning in Nevada? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day

Who is Winning in Nevada? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day The race is narrowing fast in Nevada. Here are the latest polling results, and the vote totals as they come in for the battleground state.
Mediaite


Tweets about this