What We Know About Election Results in California

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Wednesday: Joe Biden definitely won California, as expected. Here’s what else happened on Election Day.
Uber, Lyft win California vote on drivers' rights [Video]

Uber, Lyft win California vote on drivers' rights

Voters in California look to have backed a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that cements app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees, according to a projection by data provider Edison Research. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Watch Live: Officials in Pennsylvania to give election updates

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential.
CBS News
Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate [Video]

Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate

In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.” http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:34Published

Here's how the Latino vote is shaping Trump and Biden's tight race

 Latino communities across the U.S. were long held as a single voting bloc, but economic, geographic and cultural differences show stark divides in how Latino..
CBS News

Biden's lead in Wisconsin is close to Trump's thin winning margin from 2016

 Trump did worse in much of Milwaukee and Madison than he did four years ago, but did a little better in much of northern and central Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com

India-US ties will grow stronger irrespective of who emerges victorious in US presidential election: Gautam Bambawale

 Bilateral ties between India and the US are not going to be affected and will only continue to grow stronger irrespective of whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden..
IndiaTimes

Camila Cabello votes for 'character, decency, justice, truth and trust' on Election Day [Video]

Camila Cabello votes for 'character, decency, justice, truth and trust' on Election Day

Camila Cabello has urged her fans and followers to vote by revealing who she chose as America's next leader.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Record voter turnout seen in Hawaii

 People were lining up in Honolulu to cast their ballots on Election Day. As of Monday, more than 526,000 people had voted. That's a record for the number of..
USATODAY.com

America votes on Election Day

 A handful of states could decide whether President Donald Trump is elected to a second term or if Joe Biden moves into the White House in January.
USATODAY.com

