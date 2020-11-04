Global  
 

Watch Live: Officials in Pennsylvania to give election updates

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Both President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential.
News video: Pennsylvania, Texas, And Minnesota To 'Segregate' Some Votes

Pennsylvania, Texas, And Minnesota To 'Segregate' Some Votes 00:34

 In PA, MN, and TX, federal judges have ordered election officials to "segregate" certain ballots. The vote-by-mail ballots that arrive late are being set aside in case another court invalidates them. Around 127,000 votes that were cast at drive-thru locations in TX during the early voting period....

What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania [Video]

What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania

Key battleground states in the US election, including Michigan, Wisconsin,Georgia and Pennsylvania still have millions of postal ballots to count. Butwhat should we watch out for as the counting continues?

Will "Blue Wall" Battleground States Win Biden the Election?

 From the beginning of his campaign until the end, Joseph R. Biden Jr. concentrated on winning back Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. It is not clear that he..
NYTimes.com

When Will We Know Election Results in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania

 President Trump carried all three of the so-called “Blue Wall’’ states in 2016 and they are pivotal battlegrounds again this year. Here’s where things..
NYTimes.com
Pennsylvania becomes hub of early US election misinformation | #TheCube [Video]

Pennsylvania becomes hub of early US election misinformation | #TheCube

Unfounded claims had alleged that "illegal electioneering" had taken place at many polling booths across the crucial swing state.View on euronews

Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate [Video]

Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate

In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.” http://abcactionnews.com/election

Trump claims that election is being stolen, falsely declares victory as votes are being counted [Video]

Trump claims that election is being stolen, falsely declares victory as votes are being counted

President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring victory in Tuesday's presidential election, adding that he believes that the election is being stolen. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Here's how the Latino vote is shaping Trump and Biden's tight race

 Latino communities across the U.S. were long held as a single voting bloc, but economic, geographic and cultural differences show stark divides in how Latino..
CBS News

Biden's lead in Wisconsin is close to Trump's thin winning margin from 2016

 Trump did worse in much of Milwaukee and Madison than he did four years ago, but did a little better in much of northern and central Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com

India-US ties will grow stronger irrespective of who emerges victorious in US presidential election: Gautam Bambawale

 Bilateral ties between India and the US are not going to be affected and will only continue to grow stronger irrespective of whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden..
IndiaTimes

Breaking down Election Day 2020 [Video]

Breaking down Election Day 2020

Just as it did in 2016, the outcome of the race will likely hinge on the results of three states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. As of now, the race in all three states is too close to call.

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting [Video]

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting

Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still beingcounted and the reporting has been delayed. The announcement comes aspresident Donald Trump called for a halting of counting,..

2020 Election: Presidential race still in limbo [Video]

2020 Election: Presidential race still in limbo

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan all hang in the balance, where elections officials are unsealing absentee ballots and making sure they count.

US election: Donald Trump prematurely declares 'we did win this election'

US election: Donald Trump prematurely declares 'we did win this election' President Donald Trump has declared victory in the US election while numerous states remained too close to call.The President strode to the podium at the White...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •HNGN

Newt Gingrich Baselessly Claims that Pennsylvania ‘Looks Like a Set Up to Steal the Election for Biden’

 Newt Gingrich went on a fact-free rant on Fox News in which he claimed Pennsylvania will be the vehicle by which the election is "stolen" from President Donald...
Mediaite

Joe Biden Says He's 'On Track' to Win Election, President Trump Calls Foul

 Joe Biden is feeling good about his chances to win the Presidency -- or at least he did shortly before 1 AM ET, when he addressed his supporters ... but...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewHNGN

