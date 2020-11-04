Watch Live: Officials in Pennsylvania to give election updates
Both President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:12Published
Will "Blue Wall" Battleground States Win Biden the Election?From the beginning of his campaign until the end, Joseph R. Biden Jr. concentrated on winning back Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. It is not clear that he..
NYTimes.com
When Will We Know Election Results in Wisconsin, Michigan and PennsylvaniaPresident Trump carried all three of the so-called “Blue Wall’’ states in 2016 and they are pivotal battlegrounds again this year. Here’s where things..
NYTimes.com
Pennsylvania becomes hub of early US election misinformation | #TheCube
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:11Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:34Published
Trump claims that election is being stolen, falsely declares victory as votes are being counted
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:28Published
Here's how the Latino vote is shaping Trump and Biden's tight raceLatino communities across the U.S. were long held as a single voting bloc, but economic, geographic and cultural differences show stark divides in how Latino..
CBS News
Biden's lead in Wisconsin is close to Trump's thin winning margin from 2016Trump did worse in much of Milwaukee and Madison than he did four years ago, but did a little better in much of northern and central Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
India-US ties will grow stronger irrespective of who emerges victorious in US presidential election: Gautam BambawaleBilateral ties between India and the US are not going to be affected and will only continue to grow stronger irrespective of whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this