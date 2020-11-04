Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections
As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next Congress. Democrat Mondaire Jones made history as one of the first two openly gay Black men elected to the House of Representatives after winning his New York race. Also, North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn will soon be the youngest member of Congress at just 25 years old after winning his House race. Nancy Cordes shares more developments.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Madison Cawthorn Politician in North Carolina, US
Madison Cawthorn Becomes Youngest Member of Congress Since 1797Madison Cawthorn is only 25 years old, but that didn't stop him from being elected to represent North Carolina's 11th Congressional District ... making him the..
TMZ.com
US Election: Republican Madison Cawthorn becomes youngest Congress memberUS President Donald Trump's "golden boy" Madison Cawthorn has won the race for Congress in North Carolina – becoming its youngest member at just 25 years..
New Zealand Herald
Republican Madison Cawthorn reacts to becoming youngest member of Congress: 'Cry more, lib.'The 25-year-old Republican reacted to his victory in a tweet: "Cry more, lib."
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Twitter and Facebook label baseless Trump post suggesting Democrats manipulated ballot countsPhoto by Elaine Cromie/Getty Images
Twitter and Facebook have continued to restrict and label posts from President Donald Trump after yesterday’s..
The Verge
Democratic and Republican strategists on pivotal states and voting blocsSeveral key states are continuing to count ballots as Americans and the presidential candidates await results of the 2020 election. CBS News political..
CBS News
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:36Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Prominent Republicans condemn Trump's false victory claimPresident Trump spoke from the White House in the 2 a.m. hour early Wednesday, amid initial favorable projections, calling for ballot counting to "stop."
CBS News
Georgia, North Carolina remain too close to callGeorgia and North Carolina typically lean Republican in the presidential election, but in 2020 they're considered toss-ups. Mail-in votes still need to be..
CBS News
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Polls showed Biden had a lead. Why aren't Americans waking up to a winner?Polls showed Joe Biden had a national lead over Donald Trump that was larger than Hillary Clinton before Election Day. Are the polls wrong?
USATODAY.com
Democrats see "narrowing" path to Senate majority as some races remain undecidedAs Americans anxiously await the results of the presidential election, Democrats are hoping to also flip enough Senate seats to take the majority in the chamber...
CBS News
US presidential polls: Trump thanks American people for 'tremendous support'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
Mondaire Jones American politician
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
‘Step-motherly treatment’: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh stages dharna in Delhi
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56Published
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
Pelosi praises Dem wins in the House, mum on BidenHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday night that she is confident Democrats will hold the House of Representatives. "Now we have to win the White House and..
USATODAY.com
Nancy Cordes
Tommy Tuberville projected to win Alabama Senate raceCBS News projects Democratic Senator Doug Jones will lose his Alabama seat to Republican Tommy Tuberville. This is likely to be the GOP's only pickup in the..
CBS News
Senate Republicans fighting to keep majoritySenate Republicans are defending nearly half of the seats up for reelection this year, as they try to maintain control of the chamber. Senate Majority Leader..
CBS News
Republicans fight Democratic challengers to keep Senate majorityControl over the White House is not the only thing on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans hold a narrow four seat majority in the United States Senate, a majority..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this