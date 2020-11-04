Pennsylvania officials say state approaching 50% of mail ballots counted
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar gave an update Wednesday morning on the election, which remains a toss-up. Boockvar said the state is approaching 50% of mail ballots counted. Watch the press conference.
