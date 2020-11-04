Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pennsylvania officials say state approaching 50% of mail ballots counted

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar gave an update Wednesday morning on the election, which remains a toss-up. Boockvar said the state is approaching 50% of mail ballots counted. Watch the press conference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020

Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020 00:45

 Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's lead in the state as mail ballots have been counted. In 2016, Trump carried the state by less than 1...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Wolf Tom Wolf American politician

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting [Video]

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting

[NFA] Philadelphia officials on Wednesday urged calm as they released body camera footage from two police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

PA Governor calls Trump move 'simply disgraceful'

 Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a lawsuit filed by the President Trump's campaign to stop the counting of ballots in the state is "simply wrong." (Nov...
USATODAY.com
Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor [Video]

Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirms there are still 'millions' ofballots to be counted before a winner in the US presidential election isdeclared in the state.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

TV networks cut away from Trump’s ‘most dishonest speech’ ever

 President Trump spoke Thursday evening at the White House | Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cable networks, broadcast networks and Twitter cut..
The Verge
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [Video]

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory

[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:43Published

Trump's lead narrows as Pennsylvania races to count final ballots

 Pennsylvania's secretary of state said the race there is "very close," and the winner is still not clear. Jericka Duncan reports.
CBS News

Trump campaign lawsuits try to stop vote counting in key states

 The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — while requesting a recount in Wisconsin. CBS News has yet to declare a winner...
CBS News

Biden Makes Gains in Key States as Anxious Nation Awaits Winner

 Joe Biden picked up votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia and urged patience with the slow-moving vote count. President Trump appeared in the evening to..
NYTimes.com

Kathy Boockvar Kathy Boockvar American lawyer and politician

PA secretary of state: 'Not quite clear' who winner is [Video]

PA secretary of state: 'Not quite clear' who winner is

Two days after the presidential election, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Thursday said the race in her state is "very close," but that she has confidence in the integrity of the voting process.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published
PA official: 'Millions of ballots' need to be counted [Video]

PA official: 'Millions of ballots' need to be counted

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Wednesday said "there are still millions of ballots left to be counted" and that officials will count every single one of them.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

'I'm not working all night': Some Pennsylvania counties won't count mail ballots until after Nov. 3

 Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said she is going to strongly urge counties to start pre-canvassing the ballots on Election Day.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania's governor promises to count every vote in battleground state [Video]

Pennsylvania's governor promises to count every vote in battleground state

"The promise of democracy is that every vote counts." Pennsylvania could decide the election, and Governor Tom Wolf made a promise: all ballots will be counted.

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 02:06Published
Pennsylvania State Secretary: Ballot Counting In The 'Homestretch' [Video]

Pennsylvania State Secretary: Ballot Counting In The 'Homestretch'

Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday night we're in the "homestretch" when it comes to counting the state's millions of ballot; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:00Published
Pennsylvania still counting ballots: 'the closer the race is, the longer it takes' [Video]

Pennsylvania still counting ballots: 'the closer the race is, the longer it takes'

Pennsylvania voting officials insist their 67 counties are taking their time to thoroughly count ballots as the race narrows.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Ballot Counting Deadlines Vary By State

Ballot Counting Deadlines Vary By State Watch VideoThe Supreme Court ruled Pennsylvania can accept mail-in ballots up to three days after the election as long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov....
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Trump says Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania ballots is 'dangerous,' 'will 'induce violence'

 President Trump Monday called a Supreme Court decision that said Pennsylvania could allow mail ballots through Friday “dangerous,” adding it would lead to...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Upworthy

Kayleigh McEnany suggests Pennsylvania should toss out all mail ballots that arrive after Election Day, even though the Supreme Court said they should be counted up to 3 days after

 The Supreme Court ruled in October the state can count mail ballots for up to three days after Nov. 3, as long as they are marked Election Day.
Business Insider


Tweets about this

ethantrull

young nightshades @gabbbyyg Oh yeah for sure. I fell asleep on the couch working on data management for some studies I’m managing wai… https://t.co/ZCaU2kYuHR 5 seconds ago

bot_highlights

Video Highlights Bot RT @RanieriTracey: A fun memory of student athletes working in the local soup kitchen by day and playing some great basketball at night! Go… 5 minutes ago

RanieriTracey

Tracey Ranieri A fun memory of student athletes working in the local soup kitchen by day and playing some great basketball at nigh… https://t.co/BWptT9yGdW 5 minutes ago

J_L_Keyez

Dang... simply sardonic So, ive been working so much lately i havent had any time to really look into anything this week. Basically just so… https://t.co/JcwHx1HeAz 14 minutes ago

lesbiantics

Y 😈 I was gonna catch some z’s before Sarah’s presentation but between some degenerates wanting to drink on houseparty… https://t.co/vV0ZQvifBi 15 minutes ago

pulseuniform

Pulse Uniform Working in the night shift can have adverse effect on your physical and mental wellbeing. Here are some pointers th… https://t.co/SIgpbQT2Ic 16 minutes ago

taraponcee

Tara 🌙 Not working Friday night, who’s trying to get cute and get some drannkss? 20 minutes ago

alexheathen

𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕾𝖐𝖚𝖑𝖑 @QiaochuYuan To be fair - crime scene cleanup is an option, as is mortuary science, and maybe some healthcare thing… https://t.co/IJj12gWavB 20 minutes ago