Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Election Update: Equipment Problems Cause Delay of Absentee Ballot Count in Georgia

HNGN Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
U.S. Election Update: Equipment Problems Cause Delay of Absentee Ballot Count in GeorgiaAfter having continuous problems with some of the new election machinery in Georgia, the counting of absentee ballots in a crucial Atlanta suburb was held up early on Wednesday, according to a report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Ballot counting underway in Detroit

Ballot counting underway in Detroit 01:09

 Absentee ballot counting is underway in Detroit at the TCF Center, with about 170,000 absentee ballots cast in Detroit alone.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

99-year-old votes in election for absentee ballot [Video]

99-year-old votes in election for absentee ballot

Among the millions of voters casting ballots in Tuesday's election was 99 year-old Dr. Robert Smith Junior of Jackson, Mississppi. The son of a sharecropper waited with his son to submit an absentee..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania [Video]

What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania

Key battleground states in the US election, including Michigan, Wisconsin,Georgia and Pennsylvania still have millions of postal ballots to count. Butwhat should we watch out for as the counting..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:12Published
State Farm Arena In Georgia Floods Pausing Absentee Ballot Counting [Video]

State Farm Arena In Georgia Floods Pausing Absentee Ballot Counting

Absentee ballot counting in Georgia was delayed by four hours on Tuesday. The delay was caused by a water pipe that burst inside State Farm Arena, flooding the facility. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this