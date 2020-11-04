U.S. Election Update: Equipment Problems Cause Delay of Absentee Ballot Count in Georgia
Wednesday, 4 November 2020
4 hours ago) After having continuous problems with some of the new election machinery in Georgia, the counting of absentee ballots in a crucial Atlanta suburb was held up early on Wednesday, according to a report.
