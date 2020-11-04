Global  
 

Cori Bush becomes Missouri’s first Black congresswoman

Wednesday, 4 November 2020
CBS News projects Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat, has become Missouri’s first Black congresswoman. KMOV’s Ashli Lincoln reports.
 She becomes first black congresswoman of Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. "To the people of St Louis, this is for you," Bush said.

Missouri elects first Black congresswoman

 Cori Bush, best known for her activism, has become Missouri's first Black congresswoman, according to CBS News projections.
Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush becomes Missouri's first Black congresswoman

 A nurse, pastor and single-parent who spent several months living out of a car, Cori Bush, 44, rose to prominence as a protest leader in Ferguson.
The 2020 Election Candidates Who Made History

 Ritchie Torres, Sarah McBride, Cori Bush and others won their races and broke barriers.
Man sentenced to 25 years for setting fire to 3 Baptist churches

 The Department of Justice said the 23-year-old burned the predominantly African American churches "because of the religious character of these buildings, in an..
Election 2020: A vote for Trump is a vote for economic progress for African Americans

 Before the pandemic, African Americans were thriving economically. Looking ahead, Trump's promises are ambitious, but his track record is impressive.
Missouri Missouri State in the central United States

Missouri Supreme Court blocks J&J's damages appeal

Missouri Supreme Court blocks J&J’s damages appeal

Missouri's highest court on Tuesday refused to consider Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products. Bryan Wood reports.

US Election 2020: Missouri officials cover noose near polling booths

 Democrats complained that the object could intimidate black voters, just days before elections.
US election: How did the political polls get it so wrong, again?

 As the saying sort of goes: "To lose one election may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness."It's an idea that might well be playing..
Twitter and Facebook label baseless Trump post suggesting Democrats manipulated ballot counts

Twitter and Facebook have continued to restrict and label posts from President Donald Trump after yesterday’s..
Face it, Democrats: We're a center left democracy hijacked by Trump and Republicans

 Trump inherited Republicans' toxic brew of disinformation, democracy-busting and racial dog whistles. It's the one inheritance he hasn't totally blown.
