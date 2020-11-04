Cori Bush becomes Missouri’s first Black congresswoman
CBS News projects Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat, has become Missouri’s first Black congresswoman. KMOV’s Ashli Lincoln reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cori Bush American politician
Missouri elects first Black congresswoman, CBS News projectsCori Bush, best known for her activism, has become Missouri's first Black congresswoman, according to CBS News projections.
CBS News
Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush becomes Missouri's first Black congresswomanA nurse, pastor and single-parent who spent several months living out of a car, Cori Bush, 44, rose to prominence as a protest leader in Ferguson.
USATODAY.com
The 2020 Election Candidates Who Made HistoryRitchie Torres, Sarah McBride, Cori Bush and others won their races and broke barriers.
NYTimes.com
African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry
Man sentenced to 25 years for setting fire to 3 Baptist churchesThe Department of Justice said the 23-year-old burned the predominantly African American churches "because of the religious character of these buildings, in an..
CBS News
Election 2020: A vote for Trump is a vote for economic progress for African AmericansBefore the pandemic, African Americans were thriving economically. Looking ahead, Trump's promises are ambitious, but his track record is impressive.
USATODAY.com
Missouri State in the central United States
Missouri Supreme Court blocks J&J’s damages appeal
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
US Election 2020: Missouri officials cover noose near polling boothsDemocrats complained that the object could intimidate black voters, just days before elections.
BBC News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
US election: How did the political polls get it so wrong, again?As the saying sort of goes: "To lose one election may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness."It's an idea that might well be playing..
New Zealand Herald
Twitter and Facebook label baseless Trump post suggesting Democrats manipulated ballot countsPhoto by Elaine Cromie/Getty Images
Twitter and Facebook have continued to restrict and label posts from President Donald Trump after yesterday’s..
The Verge
Face it, Democrats: We're a center left democracy hijacked by Trump and RepublicansTrump inherited Republicans' toxic brew of disinformation, democracy-busting and racial dog whistles. It's the one inheritance he hasn't totally blown.
USATODAY.com
KMOV CBS affiliate in St. Louis
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this