How the world is reacting to the U.S. presidential election

New York Democrat Ritchie Torres has become of the first Black and openly gay candidates to be elected to Congress. He joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to talk about..

CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political director Caitlin Conant joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with details on what to watch for on..

Joe Biden's campaign says he's "feeling confident, he's feeling great" now that Election Day is here. Jamal Brown, national press secretary for the Biden..

Many ride-hailing services are helping people get to the polls on Election Day by offering discounted rides. Derrick Ko, CEO and co-founder of the electric..

US Election | ‘God help America if Trump…’: Kamala Harris’ roots for Biden win



Gopalan Balachandran, uncle of Democrats Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris expects former vice president Biden to win the election, adding that the state of Florida holds significance in this.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50 Published 7 hours ago

Presidential footprint in Palm Beach County



It’s worth taking a look back at how Mar-a-Lago came to become the “Winter White House.” A political symbol, not only in the county, state, or country, but in the world. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:11 Published 20 hours ago