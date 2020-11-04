Global  
 

How the world is reacting to the U.S. presidential election

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The world is watching and waiting for the final outcome of the U.S. presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee about the reaction so far.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: World Reaction To Presidential Election

World Reaction To Presidential Election 01:58

 People from around the world are reacting in different ways to Tuesday's Presidential Election

