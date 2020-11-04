Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Dakota Republican Who Died of COVID Last Month Wins His Race

The Wrap Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
North Dakota Republican Who Died of COVID Last Month Wins His RaceA North Dakota Republican who died of COVID-19 last month never got to finish his run for the state legislature — but that didn’t stop him from winning a seat on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results posted by the secretary of state’s office, deceased candidate David Andahl became one of two Republicans elected to represent North Dakota’s 8th District in the state’s House of Representatives. The other newly-elected official is Republican Dave Nehring.

Andahl died on Oct. 6 after suffering from the coronavirus for four days, according to the Associated Press. He was only 55, and had been “very careful” about the pandemic, according to his mother Pat Andahl.

*Also Read:* Twitter Labels 2 Trump Tweets on Mail-In Vote Counting Misleading

“He had a lot of feelings for his county,” she told the Bismarck Tribune at the time. “His heart was in farming. He wanted things better for farmers and the coal industry.”

Despite being dead, Andahl still won nearly 36% of the vote in his race against three other opponents, which in addition to Nehring also included Democrats Kathrin Volochenko and Linda Babb. Even though he earned it, Andahl, of course, cannot posthumously serve in the North Dakota House of Representatives. In late October, the state’s attorney general recommended that, should he win, his seat will be filled by an appointment chosen by the state’s Republican party.

Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in the months of October and November in North Dakota, according to state health officials’ tally, with a current total of over 8,000 positive cases in the state and 567 cumulative deaths.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Watch Bernie Sanders Accurately Predict What Just Happened on Election Night – 9 Days Ago (Video)

Pollster Frank Luntz Says 2020 Election Results Are 'Devastating' for His Profession

Hollywood Stars Urge Patience, Fight Anxiety Over 2020 Election Results
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 01:13

 As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? [Video]

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?

A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Final debate a chance for Trump to reset race [Video]

Final debate a chance for Trump to reset race

[NFA] Thursday night's face-off may be one of Republican President Donald Trump's last opportunities to sway voters ahead of an election in which polls show him trailing Democratic challenger Joe..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:09Published
Concerns Over Lake Forest GOP Event Attended By Ronna McDaniel, Who Later Tested Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Concerns Over Lake Forest GOP Event Attended By Ronna McDaniel, Who Later Tested Positive For COVID-19

A big-money fundraiser by the Republican Party that was held last month in Lake Forest has gotten the attention of the Lake County Health Department. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:57Published

Related news from verified sources

This Republican died of coronavirus back in October. Voters just elected him anyway

 A North Dakota man has won office in the state legislature. The only problem is, he died last month.
SBS

US election: Winning legislative candidate had died from Covid 19

US election: Winning legislative candidate had died from Covid 19 A North Dakota state legislative candidate has been elected despite dying last month due to complications from Covid 19.David Andahl, 55, won the June primary...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this