North Dakota Republican Who Died of COVID Last Month Wins His Race

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?



A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 2 days ago

Final debate a chance for Trump to reset race



[NFA] Thursday night's face-off may be one of Republican President Donald Trump's last opportunities to sway voters ahead of an election in which polls show him trailing Democratic challenger Joe.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09 Published 2 weeks ago