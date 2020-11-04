Twitter Labels 2 Trump Tweets on Mail-In Vote Counting Misleading Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Twitter labeled two tweets by President Donald Trump on Wednesday “misleading about an election.” The labels come after a tweet made by Trump election night was similarly flagged.



On Wednesday morning, as mail-in ballots were still being counted in a handful of key states, the



Twitter quickly added a label that said, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”



The label was also added to another Trump tweet 15 minutes later that read “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT” and linking to voter counts favoring his rival Joe Biden.



*Also Read:* NBC News' Savannah Guthrie Cuts Off Trump Speech Declaring Victory: 'Frankly Not True' (Video)



A Twitter spokesperson also told TheWrap that the platform “will significantly restrict engagements on this tweet.”



The Wednesday tweets followed one posted just after midnight that read, “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”



That one was labeled like this: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”



*Also Read:* Pollster Frank Luntz Says 2020 Election Results Are 'Devastating' for His Profession



“As votes are still being counted across the country, our teams continue to take enforcement action on tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information about the election broadly. This is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy and our recent guidance on labeling



“Our teams continue to monitor tweets that attempt to spread misleading information about voting, accounts engaged in spammy behavior, and tweets that make premature or inaccurate claims about election results. Our teams remain vigilant and will continue working to protect the integrity of the election conversation on Twitter,” they said.



Some of the other tweets that faced this treatment came from the Philadelphia GOP, Trump’s re-election campaign and Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis.



The GOP wasn’t alone in accruing labels from Twitter, either. Wisconsin Democratic party chair Ben Wikler received a label for claiming Joe Biden won the state before all ballots were counted.



