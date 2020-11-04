Sen. Susan Collins Wins Reelection in Maine
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, won reelection, dealing a blow to Democrats' hopes of seizing control of the Senate. According to the Portland Press Herald, Collins' challenger Sara Gideon conceded Wednesday morning. Collins later spoke outside of a hotel in Bangor. "To the...
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, won reelection, dealing a blow to Democrats' hopes of seizing control of the Senate. According to the Portland Press Herald, Collins' challenger Sara Gideon conceded Wednesday morning. Collins later spoke outside of a hotel in Bangor. "To the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this