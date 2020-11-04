Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Susan Collins Wins Reelection in Maine

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, won reelection, dealing a blow to Democrats' hopes of seizing control of the Senate. According to the Portland Press Herald, Collins' challenger Sara Gideon conceded Wednesday morning. Collins later spoke outside of a hotel in Bangor. "To the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Sen. Collins: 'I will serve you with all my heart'

Sen. Collins: 'I will serve you with all my heart' 00:55

 Republican Senator Susan Collins, an independent-minded moderate, won a surprise re-election victory in Maine on Wednesday, strengthening her party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Susan Collins Wins [Video]

Susan Collins Wins

The Republican senator has won re-election against Democrat Sara Gideon.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:05Published
Maine One Of Senate Races That Could Tip Balance Of Power In Congress [Video]

Maine One Of Senate Races That Could Tip Balance Of Power In Congress

WBZ TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:36Published
Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid [Video]

Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid

Susan Collins was considered one of the most vulnerable senators up for election this year. The Democratic Party put a target on her Maine senate seat in 2018 when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Republican Sen. Susan Collins Wins Reelection In Maine, Challenger Concedes The Race

 Collins, who has held her seat since 1997, was polling tightly with Gideon
Daily Caller

Democrat Sara Gideon takes on GOP Sen. Susan Collins for US Senate in Maine

 Collins, lauded as a rare independent voice, is facing the toughest re-election battle of her career thanks to President Trump's plunging popularity.
Business Insider

Susan Collins claims victory in Maine Senate race, Sara Gideon concedes

 Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, claimed victory over Democrat Sara Gideon on Wednesday afternoon.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this