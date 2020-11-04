U.S. Senate Candidates From Georgia To Face Runoff Election In January

Chief Zabu And check out though how many votes the Green Party took from dem senate candidates in Georgia etc. Jeesh! https://t.co/Go22pQimN5 2 hours ago a work in progress RT @staceyabrams: THREAD: Not only will Georgia turn blue at the top of the ticket, but @GeorgiaDemocrat will win critical races down the b… 8 hours ago EconPoliticist Some perspective: Good news from Michigan and North Carolina: How do you vote for James and Tillis for Senate and… https://t.co/VsWmYbpo2L 11 hours ago Sam W Anyone 👀 USA senate race: Likely GOP seats to fall from #Republican to #Democrat (thus far): - Colorado: Cory Gar… https://t.co/aNA2dZgoDP 16 hours ago Onuoha Olere RT @o_ema: Another update on the list of possible gains in the Senate for BIPOC candidates: We won't know whether Black Democrat Raphael Wa… 17 hours ago Ema O'Connor Another update on the list of possible gains in the Senate for BIPOC candidates: We won't know whether Black Democr… https://t.co/OkIdzTrqxt 18 hours ago Matt Zelinsky RT @EsotericCD: I've seen enough from the Georgia Senate results to conclude that, unless one of the GOP candidates gets hit by a car, they… 19 hours ago