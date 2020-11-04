U.S. Senate Candidates From Georgia To Face Runoff Election In January
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Democrat Raphael Warnock about advancing to a runoff in January against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler after no candidate in Georgia secured 50% of the vote.
7 hours ago
The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election 01:09
