U.S. Senate Candidates From Georgia To Face Runoff Election In January

NPR Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Democrat Raphael Warnock about advancing to a runoff in January against GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler after no candidate in Georgia secured 50% of the vote.
0
shares
 
News video: Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election 01:09

 The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes.

Warnock vs Loeffler [Video]

Warnock vs Loeffler

The Senate race in Georgia isn't over yet. Democrat Rafael Warnock will face Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a runoff on Jan. 5th.

The Company He Keeps: Doug Collins Announces Roger Stone As His Campaign Surrogate [Video]

The Company He Keeps: Doug Collins Announces Roger Stone As His Campaign Surrogate

Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia is making a run for the Senate. He faces stiff competition from Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rafael Warnock, who has a significant edge over..

Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate [Video]

Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate

Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff attacked each other about their positions with regards to the coronavirus and other more personal issues during Wednesday..

Georgia Senate race heads to runoff between Loeffler and Warnock

 A closely-watched Georgia special election Senate race will advance to a January runoff between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and...
Republican Loeffler Favored in Georgia Senate Runoff

 Having placed a strong second Tuesday in the free-for-all special election for U.S. Senator from Georgia, appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, now enters...
