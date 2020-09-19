Global  
 

Florida in the path of Tropical Storm Eta

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
After slamming into Central America, Eta may have South Florida in its sights.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
South Florida in cone of concern for Tropical Storm Eta

South Florida in cone of concern for Tropical Storm Eta 01:29

 All of South Florida is now in the cone of concern for Tropical Storm Eta.

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Ballot counting goes smoothly in Florida

Ballot counting goes smoothly in Florida

Ballot counting goes smoothly in Florida

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published

House Democrats didn't see 'blue wave' to expand majority. Here's what we know.

 Republicans flipped back key seats that Democrats won in 2018, unseating freshmen incumbents in Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Iowa
USATODAY.com

Lessons learned from the 2000 election

 With the outcome of the vote still a toss-up in several key battleground states, there are concerns about a potential legal fight reminiscent of the 2000 race..
CBS News

Florida voters lift minimum wage to $15 an hour

 Up to 2.5 million low-wage workers in the state are in line for a phased pay increase after ballot measure approved.
CBS News

Central America Central America Geographic region in the Americas

Florida in center of Eta's likely path after hurricane lashes Central America with rains, deadly mudslides

 The National Weather Service in Miami warned residents of the potential for heavy rain and flooding in South Florida starting Thursday night.
 
USATODAY.com

Storm Eta batters Central America killing three

 At least three people died and tens of thousands were evacuated as Eta hit Central America.
BBC News

Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

 MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by..
WorldNews

WorldView: Vienna attack, Hurricane Eta and more global headlines

 A deadly terror attack in Vienna leaves at least four people dead and 17 injured. Nigeria's attorney general says "hoodlums" wearing military uniforms may have..
CBS News

Hurricane Eta weakening as it moves inland across Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta weakening as it moves inland across Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta is forecast to approach the Keys this weekend as a tropical storm. The future strength will be highly dependent on how intact the core remains after being over land.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:46Published
Hurricane Eta heading towards parts of South Florida

Hurricane Eta heading towards parts of South Florida

Hurricane Eta is currently hitting Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm. The storm could approach parts of South Florida next week.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:04Published
Tracking the tropics

Tracking the tropics

Various watches have been issued for parts of the gulf coast in regards to Tropical Storm Beta

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:38Published

Hurricane ETA, Extremely Powerful and Dangerous Makes Landfall off Nicaragua Threatening Storms Surges

Hurricane ETA, Extremely Powerful and Dangerous Makes Landfall off Nicaragua Threatening Storms Surges Hurricane Eta is another storm that has followed Zeta and Beta that has cause damage. For Eta is a category 4 storm which is something to worry about.
HNGN Also reported by •Terra DailyCBC.ca

Three dead as Category 2 hurricane Eta batters Nicaragua

 Bilwi, Nicaragua (AFP) Nov 4, 2020 Eta was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane Tuesday even as it continued to pummel Nicaragua, killing two people there and...
Terra Daily Also reported by •UpworthyBBC NewsNewsyVOA NewsCBC.ca

South Florida Urge To Keep An Eye On Tropical Storm Eta

 South Florida is urged to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall Tuesday evening along the coast of Nicaragua.
cbs4.com Also reported by •Upworthy

