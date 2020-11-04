Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Wisconsin

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes. CBS News campaign reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN with more on how Biden was able to flip the state after President Trump's 2016 win there.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: CBS News Projects That Joe Biden Wins Colorado

CBS News Projects That Joe Biden Wins Colorado 00:53

 Voters in the Colorado 2020 general election have chosen Democrat Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump for president, CBS News projects.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published
WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

What are the recount rules? We break them down in key states

 Wisconsin is one of several states that could be ripe for recounts as the country awaits final results in the presidential election.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden: 'I will govern as an American president' [Video]

Biden: 'I will govern as an American president'

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday it is clear his campaign is winning enough states to win the presidency.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:45Published

Joe Biden to win battleground Michigan, CBS News projects

 CBS News projects Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win the battleground state of Michigan and its 16 electoral votes. "CBS Evening News" anchor..
CBS News

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on who his state will choose

 CBS News currently rates Arizona as likely to go for Joe Biden, which would make him just the second Democrat to win in the state since 1952. Arizona Attorney..
CBS News

Joe Biden delivers remarks as key states continue counting

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters from Wilmington, Delaware, to say he's confident that he will emerge victorious against..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US elections: With presidency in reach, Democrats grapple with disappointment

 Democrats went into election day hoping to reclaim the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress in a victory that would demonstrate an..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
The Verge

Marc Lamont Hill Says Trump Voters Are Racist Even If They Don't Own It

 People who voted for 4 more years of Donald Trump are racists, even if they don't realize it yet ... at least that's activist Marc Lamont Hill's take on the..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Biden: ‘We Believe We Will Be The Winners’ [Video]

Biden: ‘We Believe We Will Be The Winners’

While Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says it would be premature to declare victory, he says “When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:44Published
Celebrities Weigh In on 2020 U.S. Election as the Wait Continues | Billboard News [Video]

Celebrities Weigh In on 2020 U.S. Election as the Wait Continues | Billboard News

Celebrities Weigh In on 2020 U.S. Election as the Wait Continues | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:21Published
Biden says he's 'confident' in victory, speaks to unity as votes continue to be counted [Video]

Biden says he's 'confident' in victory, speaks to unity as votes continue to be counted

Biden calls for unity during his speech in Wilmington, Delaware. Votes are still being counted in states across the country.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy Says Fox News Is to Blame if Trump Loses (Audio)

 Chris Ruddy, CEO of conservative cable commentary channel Newsmax, said Tuesday night that if President Donald Trump loses his re-election bid, the blame should...
The Wrap

Trump Fraudulently Declares Victory After Saying He Wouldn’t (Video)

Trump Fraudulently Declares Victory After Saying He Wouldn’t (Video) In a late-night speech to his supporters, Donald Trump fraudulently declared a victory in the presidential race, baselessly said Democrats were trying to steal...
The Wrap

Ben Shapiro Calls Trump ‘Deeply Irresponsible’ for Falsely Declaring Early Victory

 Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said Wednesday it was “deeply irresponsible” for President Donald Trump to falsely and prematurely claim a re-election...
The Wrap


Tweets about this