CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Wisconsin
CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes. CBS News campaign reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN with more on how Biden was able to flip the state after President Trump's 2016 win there.
Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
What are the recount rules? We break them down in key statesWisconsin is one of several states that could be ripe for recounts as the country awaits final results in the presidential election.
USATODAY.com
Biden: 'I will govern as an American president'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:45Published
Joe Biden to win battleground Michigan, CBS News projectsCBS News projects Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win the battleground state of Michigan and its 16 electoral votes. "CBS Evening News" anchor..
CBS News
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich on who his state will chooseCBS News currently rates Arizona as likely to go for Joe Biden, which would make him just the second Democrat to win in the state since 1952. Arizona Attorney..
CBS News
Joe Biden delivers remarks as key states continue countingDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters from Wilmington, Delaware, to say he's confident that he will emerge victorious against..
CBS News
US elections: With presidency in reach, Democrats grapple with disappointmentDemocrats went into election day hoping to reclaim the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress in a victory that would demonstrate an..
New Zealand Herald
Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweetsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
The Verge
Marc Lamont Hill Says Trump Voters Are Racist Even If They Don't Own ItPeople who voted for 4 more years of Donald Trump are racists, even if they don't realize it yet ... at least that's activist Marc Lamont Hill's take on the..
TMZ.com
