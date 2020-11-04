Biden Wins Michigan as Battleground State Swings Against Trump
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump in Michigan, CNN and NBC projected, flipping a battleground state that went for the incumbent in the last presidential election. Voters backed Biden following Trump's attacks on Michigan's popular Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Democrat Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump in Michigan, CNN and NBC projected, flipping a battleground state that went for the incumbent in the last presidential election. Voters backed Biden following Trump's attacks on Michigan's popular Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this