Biden Wins Michigan as Battleground State Swings Against Trump

Newsmax Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump in Michigan, CNN and NBC projected, flipping a battleground state that went for the incumbent in the last presidential election. Voters backed Biden following Trump's attacks on Michigan's popular Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
News video: What Georgia election results could mean for the nation

What Georgia election results could mean for the nation 01:50

 Georgia has become a battleground state for President Trump and Joe Biden as well as Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

