Biden campaign sees clear path to 270 electoral votes

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The Biden campaign feels they have a clear path to 270 electoral votes, with both Arizona and Nevada leaning blue, plus wins projected in both Wisconsin and Michigan. Ed O'Keefe reports.
