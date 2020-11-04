Biden campaign sees clear path to 270 electoral votes
The Biden campaign feels they have a clear path to 270 electoral votes, with both Arizona and Nevada leaning blue, plus wins projected in both Wisconsin and Michigan. Ed O'Keefe reports.
