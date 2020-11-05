Michigan secretary of state on Trump campaign lawsuit to stop ballot counts
After CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in that state to stop the counting of votes. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the suit.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michigan State in the northern United States
Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, GeorgiaLawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..
CBS News
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden projected winner of Michigan and Wisconsin but legal challenges loomThe Trump campaign has called for a recount in Wisconsin.
CBS News
Michigan secretary of state calls Trump lawsuit "frivolous""I am committed to ensuring every valid vote will count, and that only valid votes will count in our state," Jocelyn Benson said on CBSN.
CBS News
Biden wins electoral battleground of MichiganDemocrat Joe Biden has won the electoral battleground of Michigan, the third state that President Donald Trump carried in 2016 that the former vice president has..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
YouTube says video claiming Trump won does not violate its election misinformation policiesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
YouTube says a video claiming President Donald Trump won the election does not violate any of its policies and..
The Verge
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election betting: Sportsbet pays out on Joe Biden win earlyEven though counting is still going, a major Aussie betting site has declared Joe Biden the winner and is paying out punters already. A bookmaker has declared a..
New Zealand Herald
A Split Decision for DemocratsWeary voters appeared willing to give former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. a chance, but they shied away from putting Democrats in full control of..
NYTimes.com
Jocelyn Benson Secretary of State of Michigan and academic
About 100K ballots left to be counted in MichiganMichigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says about 100,000 ballots still need to be counted in the state's tight presidential contest. (Nov. 4)
USATODAY.com
At least 100K votes remain to be counted in Michigan. Here's where they areMichigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said there are roughly 100,000 ballots — mostly absentee — that still need to be counted in Michigan's highly..
WorldNews
Michigan secretary of state says elections in her state are among the "most secure" in the nationMichigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her state's elections are ""among the most secure in the country."" Benson joined CBSN to discuss what she's..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Senator Susan Collins wins reelection in MaineDemocrat Sara Gideon's loss is a blow to the Democrats, who now have little chance of claiming a majority in the Senate.
CBS News
Biden hopes to flip Georgia as final ballots are talliedHeading into the election, it seemed unthinkable to many Republicans that Georgia could be in play for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, he..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this