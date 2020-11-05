Global  
 

Michigan secretary of state on Trump campaign lawsuit to stop ballot counts

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
After CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in that state to stop the counting of votes. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the suit.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan

Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan 00:13

 The Trump Campaign just filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting votes. The campaign claims it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Senator Susan Collins wins reelection in Maine

 Democrat Sara Gideon's loss is a blow to the Democrats, who now have little chance of claiming a majority in the Senate.
CBS News

Biden hopes to flip Georgia as final ballots are tallied

 Heading into the election, it seemed unthinkable to many Republicans that Georgia could be in play for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, he..
CBS News

