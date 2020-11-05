Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philadelphia police release 911 call, body camera footage in shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Philadelphia officials have released the body camera footage and a 911 call in connection with the fatal police-involved shooting of 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Philadelphia Police Asking For Public's Help Finding Suspect Wanted In Connection To Deadly Frankford Shooting

Philadelphia Police Asking For Public's Help Finding Suspect Wanted In Connection To Deadly Frankford Shooting 00:31

 Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Frankford. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Protesting Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr. Merge With 'Count Every Vote' Demonstrators [Video]

Hundreds Protesting Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr. Merge With 'Count Every Vote' Demonstrators

They're marching through Center City.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
Dozens Protesting Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr. [Video]

Dozens Protesting Police Killing Of Walter Wallace Jr.

They were demonstrating before the release of the bodycam footage was released Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:45Published
City Plans To Release Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls In Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. [Video]

City Plans To Release Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls In Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr.

It will be released Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Philadelphia to release police body camera footage, 911 calls in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting

 Philadelphia officials have said they will release the police body camera footage and the 911 tapes in connection with the officer-involved shooting of Walter...
FOXNews.com

Philadelphia Police Releasing 911 Calls, Body Camera Footage

Philadelphia Police Releasing 911 Calls, Body Camera Footage Watch VideoPhiladelphia's police commissioner said the department will release body camera video and 911 calls related to the shooting death of Walter Wallace...
Newsy

Philadelphia to release police bodycam video of fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr

 Philadelphia officials on Wednesday afternoon were publicly releasing body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace...
Upworthy


Tweets about this