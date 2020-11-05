Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Nevada

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail ballots come from Clark County — which makes up 70% of the state's population. Nevada's Attorney General Aaron Ford joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the situation in the Silver State.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump

Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump 01:35

 Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I got a better idea. Elect me and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci, and we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden told a drive-in...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in..
CBS News

Biden projected to win Michigan after Trump falsely claims 2020 victory

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan, bringing him closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. CBSN political..
CBS News

US elections: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

 Joe Biden's wins in the United States battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin today have put hiim on the brink of reaching the White House.The Democrat..
New Zealand Herald

Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia

 Lawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..
CBS News

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

All eyes on Nevada: Election officials are 'working feverishly' but won't rush vote count in presidential race

 Election officials in the Nevada's two largest counties won't report results until Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com

Biden eyes Arizona and Nevada to solidify election victory

 Between in-person and mail-in ballots dropped off on Election Day, Arizona is tabulating about 600,000 votes. Meanwhile, Nevada mail-in ballots received on..
CBS News

Biden campaign sees clear path to 270 electoral votes

 The Biden campaign feels they have a clear path to 270 electoral votes, with both Arizona and Nevada leaning blue, plus wins projected in both Wisconsin and..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Tech companies tackle misinformation in the 2020 U.S. election

 Tech companies are struggling to curb the spread of misinformation this election. They experienced a surge of false claims across their platforms after President..
CBS News

US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims

 A number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all..
New Zealand Herald

Clark County, Nevada Clark County, Nevada U.S. county in Nevada


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count in Arizona

 Democrats are holding onto slight leads in Arizona, but hundreds of thousands of ballots are still being counted. CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano..
CBS News

Georgia in the spotlight as vote count continues

 In Georgia, election officials in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and the largest trove of Democratic voters in the state, planned to keep counting roughly 36,000..
USATODAY.com

US Election: Trump's election day surge might not be enough to fight the Democrats

 President Donald Trump's re-election campaign long maintained there were thousands of new supporters tucked into rural, red pockets of the country who would come..
New Zealand Herald

Victoria Spartz Wins Indiana House Seat, Quashing Democrats’ Hope of a Flip

 Beating back a swell of liberal enthusiasm from suburban voters, Ms. Spartz, a Republican state senator, was elected to the House in a reliably conservative..
NYTimes.com

Aaron D. Ford Aaron D. Ford Attorney General of Nevada


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count [Video]

Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count

President Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes. (11-4-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:42Published
Chicago marchers on Trump Tower and demand Trump's ouster as election math starts to favor Biden [Video]

Chicago marchers on Trump Tower and demand Trump's ouster as election math starts to favor Biden

Marchers are turning north on Michigan Ave heading toward Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois to demand Trump exit the White House as the election math starts to project that Joe Biden will win the 2020 e

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published
The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed [Video]

The One Thing Dems And GOP Voters Agreed On In 2020? Legal Weed

It's still unknown whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will win the 2020 race for the US presidency. But according to Gizmodo, one clear winner has emerged in another..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this