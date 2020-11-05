Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail ballots come from Clark County — which makes up 70% of the state's population. Nevada's Attorney General Aaron Ford joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the situation in the Silver State.
