Hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count in Arizona
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Democrats are holding onto slight leads in Arizona, but hundreds of thousands of ballots are still being counted. CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano discusses the state of the presidential and senate races with CBS News campaign reporter Alex Tin and the editor and publisher of TucsonSentinel.com, Dylan Smith.
Arizona
Elaine Quijano
Democratic Party (United States)
Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:06Published
