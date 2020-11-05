Global  
 

Hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count in Arizona

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Democrats are holding onto slight leads in Arizona, but hundreds of thousands of ballots are still being counted. CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano discusses the state of the presidential and senate races with CBS News campaign reporter Alex Tin and the editor and publisher of TucsonSentinel.com, Dylan Smith.
'Time to get to work': Mark Kelly prepares to join Senate in early December, hopes to use John McCain's desk

 Kelly is eligible to take the oath of office as soon as Arizona certifies its results and expects to take office in early December.
Trump election lawsuit in Arizona's Maricopa County dismissed, outcome wouldn't have affected races

 By Friday morning, the Trump team had filed a motion acknowledging the outcome of the lawsuit would have no impact on Arizona's presidential results
Uber reportedly may sell its self-driving car division to rival Aurora

Uber is in talks to sell its autonomous vehicle unit to startup competitor Aurora Innovation, TechCrunch reported. If..
The Dish: Indigenous chef Brian Yazzie on "reclaiming" space for Native American cooking

 Arizona-born indigenous chef Brian Yazzie comes from the Navajo Nation, where he learned ancient food traditions from his family. He then brought them to..
US election: Six word insult that saw Trump lose vital state of Arizona

 Of the five states that flipped from Republican to Democrat in the presidential election, Arizona was the one that was met with most astonishment by Donald..
Trump supporters to host "Million MAGA March" in Washington Saturday

 Supporters of President Trump plan to descend on the nation's capital Saturday for the "Million MAGA March." The demonstration is expected to draw various..
Nevada attorney general confident "there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud" in his state

 The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits over the 2020 election in Nevada, one of which was dismissed by the state Supreme Court. CBS News projects Joe..
President-elect Joe Biden hopes to name Cabinet nominees before Thanksgiving

 President-elect Joe Biden said he hopes to name some of his Cabinet nominees before Thanksgiving as he pushes forward with his transition despite facing delays..
White House focused on fighting election results as COVID cases reach record highs

 President Trump remained focused on efforts to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach reacord daily highs. CBS..
How Biden plans to govern if Republicans hold the Senate

 President-elect Biden is planning to use his executive power to undo much of President Trump's agenda. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist..
Thousands attend march in DC to support Trump

 Supporters of US President Donald Trump held a rally in Washington on Saturday a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden. (Nov...
As a G.O.P. Playbook on Voter Fraud Falls Flat, Some Ask: What’s Next?

 In dozens of lawsuits, Republicans tried to make voting and counting votes harder. After a record turnout and a Democratic presidential win, some wonder if..
Democrats Work to Defy History in Georgia Runoffs That Have Favored G.O.P.

 The special elections were devised by white Republicans to dilute the power of Black voters. But those involved in earlier contests say demographic change and..
Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [Video]

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

