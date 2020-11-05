Global  
 

NYC Mayor De Blasio Warns of Possible Unrest Amid Claims of Election Fraud

HNGN Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
NYC Mayor De Blasio Warns of Possible Unrest Amid Claims of Election FraudWith fears that suggestions of voter fraud coming from the public or even President Donald Trump could further lead to stoke tensions, Mayor Bill de Blasio shared on Wednesday that the city is ready for any potential unrest after hours of relative calm.
