NYC Mayor De Blasio Warns of Possible Unrest Amid Claims of Election Fraud
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () With fears that suggestions of voter fraud coming from the public or even President Donald Trump could further lead to stoke tensions, Mayor Bill de Blasio shared on Wednesday that the city is ready for any potential unrest after hours of relative calm.
CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials on Friday vowed to ensure a safe and secure voting process on Election Day, and urged people to keep any..