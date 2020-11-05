Global  
 

Democrats pick up 2 Senate seats but path to take majority is narrow

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
It may not be clear who has won control of the Senate until next year as Democrats hope to add to their ranks and retake the majority. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has the latest.
News video: U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races 01:31

 Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

