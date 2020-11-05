Democrats pick up 2 Senate seats but path to take majority is narrow
Thursday, 5 November 2020
It may not be clear who has won control of the Senate until next year as Democrats hope to add to their ranks and retake the majority. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes has the latest.
