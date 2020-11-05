Global  
 

Democrat Joe Biden Wins Michigan, Wisconsin, On Brink of Victory

HNGN Thursday, 5 November 2020
Democrat Joe Biden Wins Michigan, Wisconsin, On Brink of VictoryDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won over the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday. He managed to recoup a key part of the "blue wall" that slipped away from Democrats four years ago.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden jokes about declaring premature victory

Biden jokes about declaring premature victory 00:49

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday joked that the five unanimous votes he won in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, could justify declaring victory, saying that he would take a cue from President Donald Trump.

