Democrat Joe Biden Wins Michigan, Wisconsin, On Brink of Victory
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won over the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday. He managed to recoup a key part of the "blue wall" that slipped away from Democrats four years ago.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday joked that the five unanimous votes he won in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, could justify declaring victory, saying that he would take a cue from President Donald Trump.