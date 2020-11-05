ShowBiz Minute: Tekashi 6ix9ine, Maradona, La Scala
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's kidnapper is sentenced to 24 years; Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona recovering after brain surgery; With performers infected, La Scala season premiere canceled. (Nov. 5)
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's kidnapper is sentenced to 24 years; Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona recovering after brain surgery; With performers infected, La Scala season premiere canceled. (Nov. 5)
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Diego Maradona Argentine football manager and former player
Argentina football great Maradona undergoes successful surgery
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published
'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:14Published
Doctor says Diego Maradona doing well after surgeryBUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Diego Maradona was recovering Wednesday after an operation for bleeding in his skull, his personal doctor said. Maradona had a..
WorldNews
Maradona responding 'very well' after surgeryDiego Maradona is "responding very well" only a day after having brain surgery in Argentina.
BBC News
6ix9ine American rapper from New York
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Kidnapper Sentenced to 24 Years in PrisonThe guy who helped kidnap Tekashi 6ix9ine -- one of his then-fellow gang members in the Nine Trey Bloods -- just got the book thrown at him for that crime...
TMZ.com
Argentina country in South America
Springboks commit to Rugby Championship until 2030South Africa commit to the Rugby Championship, which also includes New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, until 2030.
BBC News
Tweets about this