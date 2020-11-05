Global  
 

These Women Built Careers In Retail. The Pandemic Tore Through Their Stores

NPR Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Women hold the majority of jobs in clothing and department stores, gift and souvenir shops. They run cash registers everywhere. Now thousands of stores have shuttered, leaving them jobless.
