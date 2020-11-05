Global  
 

Fort Hood soldier arrested in woman's death over a year ago

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Killeen, Texas police say they got tip that he was at the motel where her body was found and his DNA matched DNA found on her body.
