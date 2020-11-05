Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he won

Denise Rogers America: on the edge of their seats waiting for election results Nevada: yawn! So tired. Going to bed. Sleep tight… https://t.co/79CI2koCEH 10 hours ago Kae @ShayManko Tks Shay! Im just still waiting on the results of the election. Pretty much everyone in North America ri… https://t.co/4WWSPNitKN 14 hours ago Susann RT @Jerrybraden92: Waiting patiently for Pennsylvania’s final count & overall, the nations. I’ve been on edge all day hoping America makes… 1 day ago aina lmaoo the rest of the world is on edge just because it’s election day in america. everyone’s just waiting to see how this will all turn out 1 day ago ivyy ✧ﾟ.°･｡ﾟ i'm literally on the other edge of the globe,, so far from america but still anxiously waiting for the election results 💀💀 1 day ago oldmarine America on edge waiting for election results https://t.co/6xpJiunhbx via @CBSNLive 1 day ago Jerry Braden Waiting patiently for Pennsylvania’s final count & overall, the nations. I’ve been on edge all day hoping America m… https://t.co/lknWCuSjxc 2 days ago Itchy Palm Bob 96 America on edge waiting for election results https://t.co/N47seAbQ3P 2 days ago