Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he won

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Although several key states are still counting ballots, former Vice President Biden has pulled ahead of President Trump as their paths to 270 electoral votes narrow. Mr. Trump is not backing down -- instead, he has filed several legal challenges against states where he falsely claimed victory and demanded a recount. Ed O'Keefe reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden Leads in Four Key States as Election Nears, Poll Reveals

Biden Leads in Four Key States as Election Nears, Poll Reveals 01:03

 The new Times / Siena College poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading over President Donald Trump.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting [Video]

Lawsuits over ballot count, mail-in voting

The Trump campaign says it filed lawsuits Wednesday in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, and will ask for a recount in Wisconsin. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:12Published

Counting of Pennsylvania ballots continues as President Trump sets up challenges

 Pennsylvania election officials are counting the remaining mail-in ballots as both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden see the 20..
CBS News

Trump demands recount in Wisconsin after presumptive Biden victory

 Another state being contested by the Trump campaign is Wisconsin, which Joe Biden flipped back to blue by just over 20,000 votes. After Biden took the lead, the..
CBS News
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 am ET.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount [Video]

Biden Flips Wisconsin, Trump Campaign Calls for Recount

President Donald Trump won the state by a narrow margin in 2016.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

Biden campaign sees clear path to 270 electoral votes

 The Biden campaign feels they have a clear path to 270 electoral votes, with both Arizona and Nevada leaning blue, plus wins projected in both Wisconsin and..
CBS News

President Trump prematurely declares victory, several states still a toss-up

 Even as legally-cast votes were still being counted, President Trump prematurely declared victory in an early morning news conference. Former Vice President Joe..
CBS News

Presidential election could come down to a congressional district in Nebraska

 As election results slowly trickle in, a scenario is developing where Nebraska's 2nd congressional district could decide the election. CBS News chief Washington..
CBS News

America on edge waiting for election results

 As votes are being processed, many states are allowing cameras inside so they can watch it all unfold with transparency — a way of debunking conspiracy..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges [Video]

Nationwide protests over ballot count challenges

Protests across several major U.S. cities erupted Wednesday night, demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded. President Donald Trump has alleged fraud without providing evidence, filed lawsuits, and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues [Video]

Election 2020: All Eyes On Key States As Count Continues

Two days after the election, the race for the White House is still too close to call. All eye are now on a few key states where they continue to count the ballots. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published
Pink's nine-year-old daughter wants Joe Biden to win election [Video]

Pink's nine-year-old daughter wants Joe Biden to win election

Pink’s nine-year-old daughter wants to see Joe Biden win the US election because “he’s good”, as she says she's determined to see the world achieve "peace".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this

MrsRogersHood

Denise Rogers America: on the edge of their seats waiting for election results Nevada: yawn! So tired. Going to bed. Sleep tight… https://t.co/79CI2koCEH 10 hours ago

KaeMari44882651

Kae @ShayManko Tks Shay! Im just still waiting on the results of the election. Pretty much everyone in North America ri… https://t.co/4WWSPNitKN 14 hours ago

susi_muench87

Susann RT @Jerrybraden92: Waiting patiently for Pennsylvania’s final count & overall, the nations. I’ve been on edge all day hoping America makes… 1 day ago

ainaroslann

aina lmaoo the rest of the world is on edge just because it’s election day in america. everyone’s just waiting to see how this will all turn out 1 day ago

soyxlaputa

ivyy ✧ﾟ.°･｡ﾟ i'm literally on the other edge of the globe,, so far from america but still anxiously waiting for the election results 💀💀 1 day ago

F3lczpZ8WIKpAdy

oldmarine America on edge waiting for election results https://t.co/6xpJiunhbx via @CBSNLive 1 day ago

Jerrybraden92

Jerry Braden Waiting patiently for Pennsylvania’s final count & overall, the nations. I’ve been on edge all day hoping America m… https://t.co/lknWCuSjxc 2 days ago

BobDavis96

Itchy Palm Bob 96 America on edge waiting for election results https://t.co/N47seAbQ3P 2 days ago