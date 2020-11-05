Joe Biden takes lead as President Trump files lawsuits against states he falsely claims he won
Although several key states are still counting ballots, former Vice President Biden has pulled ahead of President Trump as their paths to 270 electoral votes narrow. Mr. Trump is not backing down -- instead, he has filed several legal challenges against states where he falsely claimed victory and demanded a recount. Ed O'Keefe reports.
