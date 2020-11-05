Global  
 

New research suggests prehistoric women hunted big game alongside men

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020
Not all prehistoric hunters were men. An excavation in Peru found a female big-game hunter — which may have key repercussions for divisions of labor.
 
