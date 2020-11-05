New research suggests prehistoric women hunted big game alongside men
Not all prehistoric hunters were men. An excavation in Peru found a female big-game hunter — which may have key repercussions for divisions of labor.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Peru Country in South America
Peru’s Congress to retry president for impeachmentPeru’s Congress on Monday voted to try again to impeach President Martin Vizcarra for alleged “moral incapacity” after he survived a first attempt weeks..
WorldNews
Peru celebrates reopening of Machu Pichu
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:27Published
Peru’s Machu Picchu reopens to tourists after coronavirus lockdownThe Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the crown jewel of Peru's tourist sites, reopened Sunday with an ancient ritual after a nearly eight-month lockdown due to the..
WorldNews
Machu Picchu reopens after eight month Covid closureThe Peruvian authorities put on an ancient Incan ritual to reopen the Unesco World Heritage site.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this