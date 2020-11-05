Sneak peek: The FBI Declassified: Dangerous Journey on the Silk Road Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

How an FBI Cyber Team captured the mastermind behind the Silk Road, an illegal online marketplace and multimillion dollar enterprise selling drugs, weapons and offering murder for hire and computer hacking services. Watch an all-new "The FBI Declassified," narrated by Alana De La Garza of the CBS series "FBI," Tuesday, November 10 at 10/9c on CBS. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

