Sneak peek: The FBI Declassified: Dangerous Journey on the Silk Road
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
How an FBI Cyber Team captured the mastermind behind the Silk Road, an illegal online marketplace and multimillion dollar enterprise selling drugs, weapons and offering murder for hire and computer hacking services. Watch an all-new "The FBI Declassified," narrated by Alana De La Garza of the CBS series "FBI," Tuesday, November 10 at 10/9c on CBS.
How an FBI Cyber Team captured the mastermind behind the Silk Road, an illegal online marketplace and multimillion dollar enterprise selling drugs, weapons and offering murder for hire and computer hacking services. Watch an all-new "The FBI Declassified," narrated by Alana De La Garza of the CBS series "FBI," Tuesday, November 10 at 10/9c on CBS.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this