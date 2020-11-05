Arizona secretary of state gives update on state's vote count
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs joins "CBS This Morning" to give an update on the state's efforts to count all votes.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Katie Hobbs American politician in Arizona
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Biden lead shrinks in Arizona, Nevada
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:24Published
Pro-President Trump protesters rally outside Arizona ballot counting facilityTensions were high outside the Maricopa County recorder's office on Wednesday as officials continued to tabulate the results from the presidential election...
CBS News
Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:15Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this