Biden is closing the gap on Trump in Georgia.
In Georgia, election workers will continue tabulating results into the morning, with Joe Biden closing in on the president and a prize of 16 electoral votes.
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
