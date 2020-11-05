Psychiatrist provides tips on how to prioritize mental health amid tense election

A recent study from the American Psychological Association found more than two-thirds of adults in the U.S. say the 2020 presidential election is a significant..

How to handle election anxiety



We can all admit there is anxiety because of the election and the pandemic. So what happens if your candidate loses? The question is, are you prepared mentally? Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:49 Published 4 days ago

How to Deal with Disappointment Especially During Election Week



During a difficult and stressful election week, the need to discuss how to brace yourself for disappointment is probably more prevalent than ever. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story! Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:04 Published 5 days ago