Psychiatrist provides tips on how to prioritize mental health amid tense election
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () More than two thirds of American adults say the 2020 presidential election has been a significant source of stress in their lives, according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association. Psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins "CBS This Morning" with a few simple ways to manage that election-related anxiety.
According to Business Insider, election anxiety can make a big impact on your mental health, productivity, and job performance.
"Doom scrolling" through news or social media, political discussions at work and working without rest can only make things worse.
Amy Morin a psychotherapist and...