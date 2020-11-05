Global  
 

Psychiatrist provides tips on how to prioritize mental health amid tense election

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Psychiatrist provides tips on how to prioritize mental health amid tense electionMore than two thirds of American adults say the 2020 presidential election has been a significant source of stress in their lives, according to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association. Psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins "CBS This Morning" with a few simple ways to manage that election-related anxiety.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: How To Avoid Election Day Anxiety At Work

How To Avoid Election Day Anxiety At Work 00:37

 According to Business Insider, election anxiety can make a big impact on your mental health, productivity, and job performance. "Doom scrolling" through news or social media, political discussions at work and working without rest can only make things worse. Amy Morin a psychotherapist and...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

American Psychological Association American Psychological Association Scientific and professional organization

Americans battle with “Election Stress Disorder”

 A recent study from the American Psychological Association found more than two-thirds of adults in the U.S. say the 2020 presidential election is a significant..
CBS News

How to handle election anxiety [Video]

How to handle election anxiety

We can all admit there is anxiety because of the election and the pandemic. So what happens if your candidate loses? The question is, are you prepared mentally?

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:49Published
How to Deal with Disappointment Especially During Election Week [Video]

How to Deal with Disappointment Especially During Election Week

During a difficult and stressful election week, the need to discuss how to brace yourself for disappointment is probably more prevalent than ever. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published
3 Ways to Deal With Election Day Anxiety [Video]

3 Ways to Deal With Election Day Anxiety

With so much riding on the 2020 election, many are feeling extreme stress over the upcoming results.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

'Atlantic' Writer Says Current Election Is A 'Stress Test' Of American Democracy

 Atlantic writer Barton Gellman discusses what the election has revealed about our system's weaknesses — and what he's learned about the Trump and Biden legal...
NPR

Gratitude, fear, stress: American prayer on an unclear day-after

 Awaiting the outcome of the presidential election, some found solace in prayer.
Washington Post