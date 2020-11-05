George Floyd death: Judge orders one trial for all 4 Minneapolis ex-cops, case will stay in Minnesota
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () A judge on Thursday declined to move the location of the trial for the former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to the death of George Floyd, and that they will be tired in a single proceeding.
Judge Peter Cahill ruled to deny a change of venue, and he ruled to try all of the cases of the four former MPD officers together. The names of the jurors will be kept confidential and audio and video coverage will be allowed, Christiane Cordero reports (3:11) WCCO 4 Mid-Morning - Nov. 5, 2020