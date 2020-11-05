Carl Lentz, Pastor to Celebrities, Is Fired From Hillsong Church
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Mr. Lentz has been a rising star on the evangelical stage thanks in part to his connection to the singer Justin Bieber.
Mr. Lentz has been a rising star on the evangelical stage thanks in part to his connection to the singer Justin Bieber.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Carl Lentz
Justin Bieber Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor
Justin Bieber Emerges From Video Shoot in Just Calvin Klein Boxer BriefsJustin Bieber was burning the midnight oil for a new music video -- and it looks like the guy scorched off his pants in the process ... plus the rest of his..
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber: Lockdown strengthened my marriagePop star Justin Bieber says lockdown strengthened his marriage with model Hailey. In a preview of "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter", his new YouTube Originals..
WorldNews
Hailey Bieber shows devotion to husband Justin with new tattoo
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this