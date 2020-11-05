Global  
 

Fort Hood soldier arrested in the 2019 murder of Chelsea Cheatham

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A Fort Hood soldier has been arrested in the 2019 murder of 32-year-old Chelsea Cheatham in Killeen, Texas, according to police.
 
Fort Hood soldier arrested in woman's death over a year ago

 Killeen, Texas police say they got tip that he was at the motel where her body was found and his DNA matched DNA found on her body.
Daily U.S. virus infections hit all-time high: "Extremely dire"

 Texas reported 126 new deaths, and the number of coronavirus patients in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma hospitals set records.
Texas Man Screams for Dad Before Getting Tackled, Kneed, Tased by Cops

 A man in Texas screamed for his father during a violent arrest that went down on his parents' front door ... and it was all recorded on their doorbell security..
