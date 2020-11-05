You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Pronounced Increase In Mail Delays': Federal Judge In Philadelphia Orders Halt To Recent US Postal Service Cuts



A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering a halt to recent Postal Service cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:31 Published on September 28, 2020

Tweets about this Stephen J. Fuller Pam Bondi: Judge Orders Count Watchers Allowed Access in Philadelphia https://t.co/6ybk0HSIbz #Newsmax via @Newsmax 32 minutes ago