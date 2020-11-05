Global  
 

Watch Live: Election officials in Clark County, Nevada, give update

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
With votes still being counted Thursday, Joe Biden had an edge over President Trump with 49.3% of the vote compared to the president's 48.7%.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Clark County to provide Nevada GOP info on election process after canvass deadline

Clark County to provide Nevada GOP info on election process after canvass deadline 02:27

 The Nevada GOP will be getting what they asked for from Clark County, but they’ll have to wait. A judge partly granting a request for information on the way the county counts its ballots. Jeremy Chen reports.

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Election challenges live updates: Trump announces lawsuit in Nevada; claims over vote counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia pending

 As the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden continues to narrow, the next battleground looks to be the courtroom. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Voters across the country are waiting on Nevada's election results, and hilariously tweeting

 Waiting to see if Joe Biden or President Donald Trump wins in Nevada? These tweets will entertain you in the meantime.
 
USATODAY.com
Biden lead shrinks in Arizona, Nevada [Video]

Biden lead shrinks in Arizona, Nevada

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:24Published
Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting [Video]

Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting

Protests took place in Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania overnight as election officials continue to count ballots. http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:15Published

Clark County, Nevada Clark County, Nevada U.S. county in Nevada

Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Nevada

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Twitter restricts yet another Trump tweet for making up election rules

 Illustration by Alex Castro

Twitter has taken action against another tweet from President Donald Trump, this time falsely claiming that votes arriving..
The Verge
Trump 'does not have the authority to interfere' US election vote, says expert [Video]

Trump 'does not have the authority to interfere' US election vote, says expert

Dan Wood is a professor of political science at Texas A&M university. He says The Founders Fathers created the system at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 as they did not trust democracy or the people to choose the right president.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:52Published

Ballot counting continues in Arizona as Biden's lead over Trump tightens

 Arizona's biggest county is still counting ballots at the Maricopa County recorder's office, where protesters gathered outside. Joe Biden's narrow lead over..
CBS News

Georgia solidifies its swing-state status thanks, in part, to Stacey Abrams

 With 60,000 ballots left to count in Georgia, the race between Trump and Biden is too close to call. Many say Democrats have Stacey Abrams to thank.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

U.S. will have "better sense" of Pennsylvania vote tally today

 Winning Pennsylvania would carry former Vice President Joe Biden past the finish line in the race for the White House.
CBS News

Clark County Election Department presser | Nov. 4, 2020 [Video]

Clark County Election Department presser | Nov. 4, 2020

Clark County Election Department gives press conference on Nov. 4 to talk about counting ballots in Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 13:34Published
Local Nevada race results starting to come in [Video]

Local Nevada race results starting to come in

Some key Nevada race results are starting to come in on Election Night.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published
Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events [Video]

Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events

Republicans and Democrats in Nevada hold election night events in Las Vegas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:43Published

Trump backers demand Michigan vote center ‘Stop the count!’

 Dozens descent on Detroit vote-tallying center after Trump attempts to sow doubts, without evidence, on voting and counting ■ People calling for vote count to...
Haaretz Also reported by •The AgeSBSWorldNewsCBS NewsJapan TodayNew Zealand Herald

The US Election Was A Tie: Now What? – OpEd

The US Election Was A Tie: Now What? – OpEd By Ryan McMaken* Election Day 2020 finally arrived, and it looks like it’s going to be a long process before the official winner is finally determined....
Eurasia Review

US election 2020: Donald Trump irresponsibly claims victory even as vote counting is on

US election 2020: Donald Trump irresponsibly claims victory even as vote counting is on It was a victory celebration without a victory. Empty wine glasses littered a table in the East Room of the White House. Pizza boxes and cans of White Claw hard...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HNGNNew Zealand Herald

