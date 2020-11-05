Watch Live: Election officials in Clark County, Nevada, give update
With votes still being counted Thursday, Joe Biden had an edge over President Trump with 49.3% of the vote compared to the president's 48.7%.
Election challenges live updates: Trump announces lawsuit in Nevada; claims over vote counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia pendingAs the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden continues to narrow, the next battleground looks to be the courtroom. Latest news.
Voters across the country are waiting on Nevada's election results, and hilariously tweetingWaiting to see if Joe Biden or President Donald Trump wins in Nevada? These tweets will entertain you in the meantime.
Biden lead shrinks in Arizona, Nevada
Protests erupt across the country as key states continue ballot-counting
Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in NevadaDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..
Twitter restricts yet another Trump tweet for making up election rulesIllustration by Alex Castro
Twitter has taken action against another tweet from President Donald Trump, this time falsely claiming that votes arriving..
Trump 'does not have the authority to interfere' US election vote, says expert
Ballot counting continues in Arizona as Biden's lead over Trump tightensArizona's biggest county is still counting ballots at the Maricopa County recorder's office, where protesters gathered outside. Joe Biden's narrow lead over..
Georgia solidifies its swing-state status thanks, in part, to Stacey AbramsWith 60,000 ballots left to count in Georgia, the race between Trump and Biden is too close to call. Many say Democrats have Stacey Abrams to thank.
U.S. will have "better sense" of Pennsylvania vote tally todayWinning Pennsylvania would carry former Vice President Joe Biden past the finish line in the race for the White House.
