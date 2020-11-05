Hillsong Church fires Pastor Carl Lentz, famously known as Justin Bieber's pastor, over ‘moral failures’
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A New York City megachurch pastor who gained celebrity from his past ties with singer Justin Bieber has been fired from his position due in part to what its leadership called “moral failures.”
