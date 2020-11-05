Hillsong Church fires Pastor Carl Lentz, famously known as Justin Bieber's pastor, over ‘moral failures’

DJ Khaled Talks "Special" Chemistry With Drake, New Album & How Justin Bieber's "Popstar" Cameo Came Together | Billboard News



DJ Khaled sat down with Billboard's Carl Lamarre to talk about working with Drake and Justin Bieber for "Popstar" and why his new album will be "bigger" than anything he’s done before.

Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:29 Published 2 weeks ago