Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hillsong Church fires Pastor Carl Lentz, famously known as Justin Bieber's pastor, over ‘moral failures’

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
A New York City megachurch pastor who gained celebrity from his past ties with singer Justin Bieber has been fired from his position due in part to what its leadership called “moral failures.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DJ Khaled Talks "Special" Chemistry With Drake, New Album & How Justin Bieber's "Popstar" Cameo Came Together | Billboard News [Video]

DJ Khaled Talks "Special" Chemistry With Drake, New Album & How Justin Bieber's "Popstar" Cameo Came Together | Billboard News

DJ Khaled sat down with Billboard's Carl Lamarre to talk about working with Drake and Justin Bieber for "Popstar" and why his new album will be "bigger" than anything he’s done before.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Carl Lentz fired from Hillsong due to 'leadership issues, moral failures'

 Hillsong founding pastor Brian Houston sent out an email to church staff and members of Hillsong East Coast on Wednesday afternoon, announcing the termination of...
Christian Post Also reported by •Just JaredLainey GossipNYTimes.com

Tweets about this