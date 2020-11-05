New York Times Warns of Easing Growth After News Storm Boosts Results

Global  
 

The New York Times warned on Thursday its robust digital growth may not be sustainable going ahead, easing expectations after reporting a strong quarter that benefited from a news coverage storm around the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. election.
