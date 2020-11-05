New York Times Warns of Easing Growth After News Storm Boosts Results
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The New York Times warned on Thursday its robust digital growth may not be sustainable going ahead, easing expectations after reporting a strong quarter that benefited from a news coverage storm around the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. election.
