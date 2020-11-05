Kentucky Town Elects Dog as Mayor Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Wilbur Beast has a ruff job: He's the new mayor of Rabbit Hash, a small town in Kentucky. Wilbur won the recent election with 13,143 votes and brings unique qualifications to the job: He's a dog - a French bulldog to be exact! Wilbur received the highest winning total ever... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published 3 hours ago Kentucky town elects a dog for mayor 01:06 Folks in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky have elected Wilbur Beast, a French bulldog, as the new mayor. The political pooch won with an amazing 13,143 votes — the highest winning total ever for a Rabbit Hash election. You Might Like

Tweets about this

