Kentucky Town Elects Dog as Mayor

Newsmax Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Wilbur Beast has a ruff job: He's the new mayor of Rabbit Hash, a small town in Kentucky. Wilbur won the recent election with 13,143 votes and brings unique qualifications to the job: He's a dog - a French bulldog to be exact! Wilbur received the highest winning total ever...
