Early Addition: STOP THE COUNT! ALSO DON'T STOP THE COUNT! OK ACTUALLY COUNT BACKWARDS?
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Because you want to know where we stand on vote counts, check out today's midday links: Trump's bizarre legal strategy, "Marge vs The Monorail" oral history, Steve Kornacki ode, raccoons raccooning, and more. [ more › ]
Because you want to know where we stand on vote counts, check out today's midday links: Trump's bizarre legal strategy, "Marge vs The Monorail" oral history, Steve Kornacki ode, raccoons raccooning, and more. [ more › ]
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this