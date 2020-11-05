Nevada attorney general weighs in on vote count, Trump campaign lawsuit
Vote counting continues in Nevada, where Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently has a narrow lead over President Trump. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit claiming that thousands of votes are fraudulent, without presenting any evidence. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments.
