Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada attorney general weighs in on vote count, Trump campaign lawsuit

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Vote counting continues in Nevada, where Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently has a narrow lead over President Trump. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit claiming that thousands of votes are fraudulent, without presenting any evidence. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan

Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan 00:13

 The Trump Campaign just filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting votes. The campaign claims it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Watch Live: Election officials in Clark County, Nevada, give update

 With votes still being counted Thursday, Joe Biden had an edge over President Trump with 49.3% of the vote compared to the president's 48.7%.
CBS News

Election challenges live updates: Trump announces lawsuit in Nevada; claims over vote counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia pending

 As the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden continues to narrow, the next battleground looks to be the courtroom. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Voters across the country are waiting on Nevada's election results, and hilariously tweeting

 Waiting to see if Joe Biden or President Donald Trump wins in Nevada? These tweets will entertain you in the meantime.
 
USATODAY.com
Biden lead shrinks in Arizona, Nevada [Video]

Biden lead shrinks in Arizona, Nevada

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:24Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's attempt to stop vote count "a gross abuse," international observers say

 "Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent President, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions,"..
CBS News

Trump campaign launches legal challenges to vote counts

 The Trump campaign is launching a series of legal challenges to vote counts in multiple states. CBS News campaign reporter Cara Korte joins CBSN with the latest.
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump vows to appeal every recent state win by Biden

 Embattled US President Donald Trump has announced he will challenge every recent state result which has gone to his rival Joe Biden."All of the recent Biden..
New Zealand Herald

All four members of the "The Squad" reelected

 The four progressive, first-time Democratic congresswomen gained nationwide attention in their first term – and were attacked by President Trump.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Democrats campaign manager: Joe Biden will be the next president [Video]

Democrats campaign manager: Joe Biden will be the next president

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joe Biden’s campaign manager, gives an election updateand provides insight into the campaign's current numbers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Joe Biden vows to rejoin Paris climate deal if elected

 Biden, who has his own climate change agenda​, signaled the exodus would end the day he enters office.
CBS News

Aaron D. Ford Aaron D. Ford Attorney General of Nevada

Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Nevada

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Georgia solidifies its swing-state status thanks, in part, to Stacey Abrams

 With 60,000 ballots left to count in Georgia, the race between Trump and Biden is too close to call. Many say Democrats have Stacey Abrams to thank.
USATODAY.com

Oklahoma elects Mauree Turner, the nation's first Muslim, nonbinary state legislator

 An Oklahoma Democrat elected Tuesday will make history as the first Muslim in the Oklahoma Legislature and the first nonbinary legislator in America.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign sues Michigan [Video]

Trump campaign sues Michigan

The Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan. A court hearing is expected today.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:20Published
WEB EXTRA: Stop The Vote Protest In Michigan [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Stop The Vote Protest In Michigan

Protestors outside the vote tally room at TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday (11/4) chanted "stop the vote." The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of votes,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published
State officials say vote counting will still take time [Video]

State officials say vote counting will still take time

This morning, the wait continues as we still don't have a winner in the presidential election. Ballots are still being counted in critical battleground states, including here in Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:01Published

Tweets about this