VIRAL VIDEO: Man Interrupts Election Update to Shout “Biden is Stealing the Election”

HNGN Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Interrupts Election Update to Shout “Biden is Stealing the Election”With the words, "BBQ, Beer, Freedom" plastered on his shirt, a man has now gone viral after a video of him shouting that Biden is stealing the election and the media is trying to cover it up was viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election

Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election 00:38

 Election Day is less that 24 hours away. Where do Pres. Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand? In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP) statewide poll. In the national RCP poll Biden has a 6.7% lead over Trump. However, experts warn that Pres....

