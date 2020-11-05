Global  
 

Pastor Paula White calls on angels from Africa and South America to bring Trump victory

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Megachurch pastor and televangelist Paula White-Cain delivered a prayer service Wednesday — in efforts to secure President Donald Trump's reelection.
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

 Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get...

Paula White Paula White American television evangelist


South America South America A continent mostly in the Southern Hemisphere of Planet Earth

Sony details how its PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 will work

 Sony has announced more details about how its PlayStation Plus Collection will work in a new blog post. The service will launch alongside the console in the US..
The Verge
South America's Libertadores Cup resumes with new rules [Video]

Football action resumes on the continent after a six-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election results: A closer look at Arizona

 State officials say there are about 450,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona, a Western presidential battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 2.35..
New Zealand Herald
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada [Video]

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican president's chances and castdoubt on the election results, requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filinglawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. A Trump campaign statementdelivered to reporters in Las Vegas, said a lawsuit was pending in Nevada tostop voting. "We are filing in federal district court here in Las Vegas, we'reasking for emergency relief, TRO (temporary restraining order) and injunctiverelief," former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said. "We're asking thejudge to, due to all of these irregularities, to stop the counting of impropervotes."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots [Video]

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and while the Trump campaign pursued litigation. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

Thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Georgia

 Thousands of ballots remain to be counted in Georgia, one of the three remaining toss-up states that could determine the outcome of the presidential election...
CBS News

Megachurch

Related videos from verified sources

Presidential Spiritual Adviser Paula White Leads Prayer Service In Hope To Secure Trump's Reelection [Video]

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks' [Video]

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'

When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer. But according to CNN, America's current..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News [Video]

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:46Published

