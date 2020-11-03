AP Debrief on Trump election lawsuits
AP Debrief on Trump election lawsuits
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases
Republican-appointed former U.S. attorneys 'hereby' call on Trump to let vote counting continueA group of former U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Republican presidents rebuked President Donald Trump's calls to "stop the count" of ballots.
Mixed emotions in NC as voters wait for resultsDespite President Trump's cries of fraud and declarations of early victory, voters in contested North Carolina say the process is working as it should. Though..
Election results: Why networks are reporting different electoral college totals for Biden and TrumpSome TV and print outlets are reporting different electoral vote totals. The reason? Dueling sources for data yielded conflicting projections.
